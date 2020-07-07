October 30, 1922 - June 30, 2020Born in Los Angeles, to Aharon and Virginia Hallaian . He graduated from Inglewood High School in 1940, where he played all 4 years on the football team. He received his Bachelors Degree from the University of Southern California. A Purple Heart World War II veteran , he was a Private First Class of the 272nd Infantry Regiment, where he served in Belgium and Germany for nine and a half months, and spent 38 days on the line. He was honorably discharged on October 30, 1945. Shortly after, he started his career in business, starting in real estate in Southern California. In 1970, he acquired Noland Paper Company from the Mead Corporation. After merging Noland Paper Company with Xepex Industries to form Nolex Corporation, he took it public in 1973, where it was listed on the American Stock Exchange until 1986 when he sold the company to James Hardie Industries. After the sale, he spent his remaining years investing in real estate from his office in Los Angeles. An avid golfer, he was a respected 47 year member of Bel Air Country Club. He is survived by Jacqueline, his wife of 60 years. His adult children, Brian, Phillip and Lisa. And his grandson Jared. An elegant and gracious man, who was caring, generous, loving and sensitive, will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



