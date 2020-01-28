|
|
December 14, 1933 - January 22, 2020
Billy Eugene Thorne, 86, of Diamond Bar, CA, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Pomona Valley Hospital, Pomona, CA. Bill was born on 12/14/1933 in Monte Vista, CO, the oldest child of Maxine (Kight) and William G. Thorne.
Bill joined the Navy in late 1951 and was deployed to Korea as a Hospital Corpsman. He was honorably discharged in 1954. In January, 1953, Bill married Joanne Nord in Washington, D.C. He later attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, and graduated in 1958 with a B.S. in Medical Technology. Bill was employed by Abbott Laboratories and affiliates, for 35 years; retiring in 1995.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne; daughters, Vicky (Ron) Farkas and Kristin (Mike) Day; granddaughters, Kelly (Jeff) Gleeson, Stacy (Sean) Tanton, Logan Day and Banning Day; great-grandchildren, Gwyneth and William Gleeson and Cecelia and Theodore Tanton; sister, Barbara Johnson; sister-in-law, Nadine Vogelgesang; numerous nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces and -nephews.
Inurnment at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020