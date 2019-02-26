|
|
Age 100, passed away on January 27, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Masaru Toguchi; she is survived by her children, Kenneth (Connie) Toguchi of Hawaii, Ronald Toguchi, Leslie (Ethel) Toguchi, Sharon (Bert) Fujimori of Hawaii, and Gordon Toguchi; grandchildren, Eric (Nicole) Toguchi, Michel Toguchi, Allison Arakawa, Sharene (Derek) Ichiyama of Hawaii, and Darin Fujimori of Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Kamryn and Jayzen Ichiyama both of Hawaii; brother, Masa (Helen) Nakamine of Hawaii; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives here, in Hawaii and in Japan.Private funeral services were held on Saturday, February 23 at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 26, 2019