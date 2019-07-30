|
|
June 27, 1924 - July 28, 2019 Beatrice Meshekow - "Beatty from the Bronx"- passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 from a stroke. The grand matriarch of fun brought her party wherever she went. In 1945 she ventured from New York to L.A. and her family followed. That same year she met her husband Alex Meshekow with whom she bore 3 children, Robert, Paula and Marc. The celebration of life continued in the '60's and she made her mark spending the summers in Honolulu, becoming Don Ho's "Mother Superior", establishing everlasting friendships for her and her family. Then in the '70's 'til present to Palm Springs' Coco Cabana Condos to spend the cooler season with locals and snowbirds, adopting them into her family. Her love, enthusiasm and joy is spread throughout the world amongst her friends of all ages with whom she shared unconditional love. She'll be missed by her children, brother, Bernie Patrusky, grandson, Jonathan Meshekow and daughter in law, Barbara Fain. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 30, 2019