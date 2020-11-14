January 1948 - November 2020 "Bea" passed away early this month, surround by her loved ones in her home in Hacienda Heights, CA. She is survived by her husband, her two sons, and her deep Catholic faith.Bea lit up every room she was in with her passion, love, and kindness to everyone she met. She brought magic to the world working as a Floral Designer for Disneyland park for many years decorating the haunted mansion, and preparing the candlelight ceremonies. Bea caught the travel bug in her late fifties and was able to visit much of the world. From witnessing the sand blowing against the pyramids in Egypt, to walking the steps of Jesus during her pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She lived a grand and joyous life. Bea reminded all her family that she was very blessed in life and that her illness from ALS could not take the beautiful memories away. Services are held virtually at the end of the month and can be accessed by contacting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store