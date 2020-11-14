1/1
Beatriz Estrella Marquez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatriz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 1948 - November 2020 "Bea" passed away early this month, surround by her loved ones in her home in Hacienda Heights, CA. She is survived by her husband, her two sons, and her deep Catholic faith.Bea lit up every room she was in with her passion, love, and kindness to everyone she met. She brought magic to the world working as a Floral Designer for Disneyland park for many years decorating the haunted mansion, and preparing the candlelight ceremonies. Bea caught the travel bug in her late fifties and was able to visit much of the world. From witnessing the sand blowing against the pyramids in Egypt, to walking the steps of Jesus during her pilgrimage to the Holy Land. She lived a grand and joyous life. Bea reminded all her family that she was very blessed in life and that her illness from ALS could not take the beautiful memories away. Services are held virtually at the end of the month and can be accessed by contacting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved