November 21, 1941 - June 12, 2019 Beaumont B. Bianchi passed away on June 12, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in San Francisco to the late Harriet Barnaby Auty Bianchi and Tito Julius Bianchi. His favorite place to be was in the company of his very close and extended family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wendy, whom he met his first week at Stanford University. They made their home in La Canada Flintridge, California for the past 50 years. Beau is also survived by his son, Alex (Courtney) and his three adored granddaughters, Natalie, Claire and Mia Bianchi; his brothers, Adam (Penelope) and Tito (Cameron); and his sister Nora Stent (Peter). He loved and was so proud of his 9 nieces and nephews and his 18 grandnieces and nephews who will miss and remember him forever. Family meant everything to him.After his early schooling in Northern California, Beau attended and graduated from Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts, returning to California to attend Stanford University, graduating in 1963. After attending Harvard Business School, he began a 45-plus-year career in the securities business, starting with Dean Witter and ending with Alex Brown/Raymond James. He retired in November 2018. His retirement allowed him to spend more time enjoying the special activities and friendships he made in his beloved clubs: the Valley Hunt Club, the California Club, Los Angeles Country Club and Birnam Wood Golf Club. Beau's magnetic personality drew people to him, delighting and inspiring them. His natural poise and charm, combined with supreme discipline, and irrepressible levels of enthusiasm, made for a unique and unbeatable combination. He was generous, cheerful and a true gentleman.Exercise, fitness and sports were a huge focus of Beau's life. Beginning with skiing in his youth and a stellar but brief Little League experience, he excelled in lacrosse and basketball at Deerfield and soccer and rugby at Stanford. His later passions were biking all over the world, tennis and golf. He had the good fortune to play many rounds at celebrated golf courses such as the Old Course at St. Andrews, Augusta National, Cypress, and Shinnecock, among others. Beau was a runner before it became popular and worked out with weights when only football players and weightlifters did. Beau was happiest when he was strenuously overexerting himself in some form of exercise or sport. It wasn't enough to just bike, he wanted to go on a 100-mile ride, preferably one with steep uphill inclines and no downhill stretches. He had been known to run the 10 miles from his home to his downtown LA office, arriving before the market opened. He once challenged himself and a friend to a 2-day bike ride from San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to Santa Monica and succeeded. Whether it was skiing, running, biking, mountain climbing or working out, he wasn't satisfied unless his muscles screamed for mercy! He pushed himself to the limit.Beau seriously tested his limits 7 times by competing in and finishing 7 Hawaiian Ironman Triathlons, winning his age group one year. He found great joy in what others viewed as a crazy and impossible ordeal. During the last few miles of the 112-mile bike ride in Kona, in the 100-degree heat, when someone called out to him in encouragement, he turned with a huge grin on his face and exclaimed, "Isn't this a great day?" He said that a lot. Beau's preparation, passion and iron will propelled him, not only in athletic endeavors, but in everything he attempted or encountered. He loved the challenge of fighting through and enduring tough situations.In addition to his active lifestyle, Beau trained his considerable energies on the many longstanding friendships he developed from childhood, school years, fraternities, business, sports and clubs. He made friends easily and he cherished them. His loyalty, his generosity and kindness, his unique philosophizing, and his fun-loving personality made him beloved by all those who were fortunate to know him.Beau's motto throughout his life was "Do it all now" and he did just that ... and then some! He loved his life and lived it to the fullest. When you think of Beau, think of him with that ever-present, magnificent smile and his palpable and contagious enthusiasm. He frequently held court expounding on the "meaning of life", and this is undoubtedly because he had discovered it. A celebration of his extraordinary life will follow at a later date."Some people come into our lives and quickly go; some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never, ever, the same".
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13, 2019