September 26, 1922 - November 5, 2019 Bella, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, is survived by her daughter Mary Shimer, son-in-law Rusty; grandchildren Scott Shimer and wife Ally, and Bella Buster and husband Steve. She loved being GiGi to her great-grandchildren Gemma and Scarlett Shimer and Tres, Cooper, Boden and Mary Buster. Bella, Mom, Grandma, GiGi is loved and in our hearts forever. Services are Friday, November 15, 11:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in La Habra.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019