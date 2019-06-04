|
|
March 1, 1952 - June 2, 2019 It is with a saddened heart that we announce the early departure of our beloved wife, mother, sister and friend. Bella loved traveling to the Central California Coast with her husband Richard. She remained close with her mother Martha, children Jeremy and Stacey, and her sister Irene. Bella regularly attended her grandchildren's school and sporting events, including participating on the Executive Board of two different PTAs. She received an Honorary Service Award from the PTA and Certificate of Congressional Recognition. Bella was a symbol of love to those who knew her well. Funeral services to be held at Hillside Mortuary on June 5 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 4, 2019