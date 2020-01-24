|
|
January 24, 1945 - November 17, 2019 With a heavy heart, we mourn the passing of a woman of valor; a wife, mother and grandmother who died as bravely as she lived. A Holocaust survivor and an Exodus '47 passenger, she was the only child of Hella (née Brzo-Sieradzki), z"l, and Leon Hershlikowicz, z"l. She was an exceptional mother to her five children. She was devoted to her husband and to their work. She was inspiring to many. She loved and laughed and was adored. She is painfully missed. A proud Israeli, she spent her final years in West L.A. to be near her children and grandchildren. Today, on what would have been her 75th birthday, we celebrate her life and her love. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Exodus-1947.com or pancan.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 24, 2020