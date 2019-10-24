|
December 3, 1926 - October 22, 2019 Belle passed away in her longtime Brentwood home with her daughter by her side after a long illness. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she met the love of her life and future husband, Irving Schacht, while attending Brooklyn College with her future sister-in-law. She moved to Los Angeles with her talent agent husband and daughter in 1956 and grew to love life in L.A. Fiercely devoted to family and friends, she loved playing tennis and traveling to many countries around the globe. Belle always had a song in her heart and a song to share. Predeceased by her parents, sisters and beloved husband, she is survived by her cherished daughter Gail, her nephews, cousins and friends. Service will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills at 12:30 pm, Monday, October 28. Donations can be made to , . or a . Love you more, Mom.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019