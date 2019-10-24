Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Belle Schacht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Belle Schacht

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Belle Schacht Obituary
December 3, 1926 - October 22, 2019 Belle passed away in her longtime Brentwood home with her daughter by her side after a long illness. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, she met the love of her life and future husband, Irving Schacht, while attending Brooklyn College with her future sister-in-law. She moved to Los Angeles with her talent agent husband and daughter in 1956 and grew to love life in L.A. Fiercely devoted to family and friends, she loved playing tennis and traveling to many countries around the globe. Belle always had a song in her heart and a song to share. Predeceased by her parents, sisters and beloved husband, she is survived by her cherished daughter Gail, her nephews, cousins and friends. Service will be held at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Hollywood Hills at 12:30 pm, Monday, October 28. Donations can be made to , . or a . Love you more, Mom.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Belle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
Download Now