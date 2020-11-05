1/1
October 22, 1977 - October 29, 2020 Too Soon Gone, But Forever LovedBenjamin Daniel Richman Levine passed away peacefully on October 29th, with his family at his side. Born on October 22, 1977 to Barbara and Michael Levine, Ben was a proud graduate of CSUN, a caring son, loving husband, loyal brother, and a walking encyclopedia of movie trivia. Shy and soft spoken at first, once he opened up, he was smart, funny, and an expert inventor of fake gossip. We love you and miss you, Ben, and hope you're in heaven with your Dad watching National Lampoon's Vacation. Double-kisses from your mom, Barbara; your husband, Doug; your brother and sister-in-law, Josh and Amanda; your aunt Laura; and your treasured niece and nephew, Alex and Jack.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
