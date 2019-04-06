Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Resources
More Obituaries for Ben Minamide
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ben Noboru Minamide

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ben Noboru Minamide Obituary
Mr. Ben Noboru Minamide, age 86, of Brea, California, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mae Minamide, daughters: Marci (Ariel Amir), Traci (David Wright), Mitzi (Hans Naepflin); grandchildren: Brandon, Wesley, Ryan, and Garrett Kawaguchi; Alec and Emiko Naepflin. Viewing and funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019. Viewing will be held from 10:00 – 10:30 AM followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Orange County Buddhist Church. 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim, CA 92804.Casual dress is acceptable for those that prefer. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
Download Now