Ben Schwartz

Born in Philadelphia on July 8, 1917 and died peacefully on October 1, 2020 at the age of 103. Raised in Boyle Heights, he worked in his father's corner grocery store from an early age. Together with his brother, Abe, they built a well known and respected family supermarket business. He dedicated much of his knowledge, experience and energy to independent grocers through his work at Certified/Unified Grocers. He received national recognition, honors and awards for his contributions to the industry. Loving husband to Sara who predeceased him. Survived by his son Bill (Beverly) and daughter Candy (Ted Gerstl) his six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A giant of a man, model of integrity, principles and values, an exceptionally kind and generous person who always did the right thing...simply a wonderful person.



