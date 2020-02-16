|
Born in Madera, California in 1938, Ben's life adventure began. A San Joaquin Valley schoolboy star athlete – football, basketball, baseball, and boxing (annual school tourney), Ben graduated from Madera Union High School in 1955 and Stanford University in 1959. At Stanford, he played football (end, #87) and baseball (outfield), and was a member of the Zeta Psi fraternity.Ben proudly served in the Marine Corps. A Naval ROTC student (Marine option), after the Basic School at Quantico, Virginia, he completed flight school (helicopters) at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Florida. Serving five years active duty (1960 – 65), Ben rose to the rank of Captain. In Vietnam, he was assigned to a South Vietnamese Army Battalion and flew troops into combat. After military service, Ben became a stockbroker/investment advisor and resided in Orange County.His proud and loving family members will carry him in their hearts forever! He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, his daughter and her husband, Brooke and Jeffrey Meyer (grandsons, Blake and Adam), and son and his wife, Ben and Heather Robinson (granddaughter, Lauren). Also, surviving Ben are his sister and her husband, Melinda and Tony Moiso, and his nieces and their families, Katrina and Marc Lamkin, Cristy and Eric Sellas, Anne Marie and Jim Leonard, and Francesca and Jeremy Laster. Ben was predeceased by his parents, Everett B. Robinson (1907 – 1994) and Cherry Poland Robinson (1910 – 1987).Ben was buried on December 13, 2019 in a small, simple Marine Corps Honor Guard graveside service. Ben's family respectfully encourages a contribution in his memory to: The Semper Fi Fund 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609 Oceanside, CA 92057 Please make check payable to "Semper Fi Fund"Note – In Memory of Ben Robinson Questions: [email protected]
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 16, 2020