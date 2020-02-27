Home

Benjamin Feldman

Benjamin Feldman Obituary
December 12, 1920 - February 23, 2020 Benjamin Feldman was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 12, 1920. He resided until his death in Venice, California, where he became successful in the real estate business. Benjamin passed away peacefully at his home with his 4 surviving sons by his side: Sam Feldman, Charile Feldman, Danny Feldman and Harold Feldman, on February 23, 2020 at age 99. Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park, Culver City, CA, at 12 noon on March 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the Feldman family has requested that a donation be made on Benjamin's honor to a charity of your choosing. "Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal"
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020
