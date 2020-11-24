1/
Benjamin Kinsell Swartz Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 23, 1931 - October 31, 2020 Benjamin Kinsell Swartz, Jr., 89, left this life on October 31, 2020. Ben was a native of Los Angeles, California, and attended various schools in the area. These were: Ramona Elementary, Sherman Oaks Elementary, Van Nuys Junior High, North Hollywood Junior High, North Hollywood High School, and UCLA. He completed a PhD at the University of Arizona in 1964. That same year, Ben joined the faculty at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, where he would serve as a professor of anthropology for 37 years. Ben and his wife China were married in 1966.  Ben is also survived by sons Kinsey (wife, Simone) and Frank.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved