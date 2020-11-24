June 23, 1931 - October 31, 2020 Benjamin Kinsell Swartz, Jr., 89, left this life on October 31, 2020. Ben was a native of Los Angeles, California, and attended various schools in the area. These were: Ramona Elementary, Sherman Oaks Elementary, Van Nuys Junior High, North Hollywood Junior High, North Hollywood High School, and UCLA. He completed a PhD at the University of Arizona in 1964. That same year, Ben joined the faculty at Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, where he would serve as a professor of anthropology for 37 years. Ben and his wife China were married in 1966. Ben is also survived by sons Kinsey (wife, Simone) and Frank.



