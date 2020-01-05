|
October 19, 1932 - December 26, 2019 Benjamin (Ben) S. Farber, grandson of Farberware founder Simon W. Farber and son of Isadore and Myra Farber, passed away on December 26 at the age of 87. Ben was born in New York. He graduated from Cornell University. After graduation Ben served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the elite Ranger division. Following his military service, Ben went to Columbia Law School and became a federal prosecutor during the Robert Kennedy era. He worked on many high profile cases including the prosecution of Mickey Cohen and the investigation of Jimmy Hoffa. Ben served on the McCone commission which was formed to investigate the 1965 Watts civil unrest.After his time as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, Ben went into private practice and was a successful real estate investor. In addition to his loving wife of 59 years Erela, Ben is survived by his daughter Ann, son and daughter-in-law Stuart and Mia, and grandchildren Kyle and Tatiana. Ben will forever be remembered for his integrity, knowledge of history, and sense of humor. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to RHP/Renaissance Schools in San Pedro located at 1 Rolling Hills Prep Way, San Pedro, CA 90732.
