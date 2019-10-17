|
|
December 27, 1928 - September 23, 2019 Bernard Brickman was born December 27, 1928 to Rose Oxman Brickman and Lewis Brickman, joining older brother, Harry. He grew up in Brooklyn, graduated from Erasmus High School, and later Stanford University in 1950. Knowing from a young age that he wanted to be a doctor, he was accepted to the University of Paris (Sorbonne) Ecole de Medicin receiving his medical degree in 1956. The five years in Paris impacted the rest of his life. Returning to the US he chose general practice to work with families at Kaiser Permanente. His practice drove him to become a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst to which he was devoted for 50 years. He married Naomi Grossberg (Katz) whom he met at Stanford and had a son, Lawrence, in 1957. In 1959 he met and later married Pearl Richman, who had two sons, Joshua and Sid. In 1962 Julianne completed the family. Bernie and Pearl had a marvelous marriage vacationing with their children, and together traveling abroad. Their union was characterized by deep love and respect. They were involved in the peace and justice movements during the Vietnam and Iraq Wars and maintained an active interest in national and world politics. Bernie's passions included bird watching, photography, biking, hiking, motorcycling, sailing and a love of classical music. Bernie's spirit, his wisdom, kindness, humor, impeccable recall, generosity, and deep love of family is remembered and cherished by his beloved wife of 58 years, Pearl, and his loving children and grandchildren Lawrence Brickman (Susan Lemak, Caroline Brickman), Joshua Richman (Lisa, Jonathan Richman), Sid Richman (Bea, Max Richman), and Julianne Hall (Dakota Hall); and caregiver, Sheila Paguirigan, who provided compassionate care. A memorial will be held for Bernard Sunday, November 3, 2019, 1:00 to 3:30 pm at Leo Baeck Temple, 1300 N. Sepulveda, Bel Air. Memorial gifts can be made to the ACLU, Sierra Club or Natural Resources Defense Council.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019