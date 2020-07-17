1/
Bernard Douglas Stonehouse
January 10, 1950 - July 8, 2020 Doug Stonehouse, 70, died of natural causes on July 8, 2020, at a Norwalk hospital. He was born in Los Angeles, the son of Bernard and Bernice Stonehouse.Doug graduated from Gahr High School, class of 1968. Following graduation, he began his career as a big rig driver. He received the Driver of the Year award in 2005 from Albertson's. Doug loved to water ski and drive his boat on many trips to Lake Mohave in Arizona. He also enjoyed car racing, and received the 2005 Speedway Midget Championship.Doug believed in the importance of family, and was loved by many. He was a good and gentle man. He is survived by his wife, Tina, his daughter Kristina, and his sister, Mary Jo. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
