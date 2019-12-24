|
October 31, 1930 - December 21, 2019 Bernie passed away on December 21, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in the peace and comfort of his home, following years of valiantly battling myelofibrosis, a rare blood disorder. He was 89 years old. A cherished and beloved patriarch, Bernie will be deeply missed and forever remembered by his adoring and devoted family: high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Renny; their children Susan (Jaime) Gesundheit, Linda Manasee, Alan (Tammi) Shapiro, Gayle (Mitch) Plessner; grandchildren Daniela (Eric Cheng) Gesundheit, Michael (Shoshana) Manasee, Kim Manasee, Brooke (Matt) Pfeiffer, Brian (Danielle) Shapiro, Blake (Ta) Shapiro, Rebecca Simon, Fred Simon, Sherwood (Ashton) Egbert, Matt Egbert, Katherine (Meghann) Plessner, Ari Plessner; five great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law Leonard and Annette Shapiro, sister-in-law Sharon Yadley; many nieces, nephews and cousins here and abroad, and countless friends and associates. He was predeceased by his beloved grandson Avi Gesundheit and nephew David Shapiro. The family wants to thank all those whose visits and messages of support brought Bernie great comfort over the years, and most especially they wish to acknowledge and express their immeasurable and everlasting gratitude to the many whose compassionate and dedicated care saw Bernie through his long and devastating illness: Drs. Jeff Harris and Daniel Leiber; the caregivers of "Angels and Saints" led by Jonathan Sarreal; home assistants Wilmer and Josephine Embuscado; the transfusion nurses at St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, and finally the nurses and staff of Providence TrinityCare Hospice. A memorial service and tribute to Bernie in celebration of his long, well-lived and distinguished life will take place at 10 AM, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Brentwood Country Club, 590 South Burlingame, in Los Angeles. All wishing to join the family at that time are warmly invited. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: The Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Research Foundation (MPN) 180 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 1870 Chicago, IL 60601
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019