December 16, 1931 - July 16, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" Kattler, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, died on July 16th at age 87. Bernie was known for his optimism, enthusiasm for life and generosity of spirit. Bernie was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 16, 1931. He fondly remembered the tight-knit Jewish community where he grew up. His sister Mitzi often recalled stories of mischief he caused as an energetic boy. Bernie was a veteran of the Korean war as a sergeant 1st class in the Air Force. After serving, he joined his parents in their move to Los Angeles. Bernie took full advantage of the GI bill, even though his studies sometimes took second place to his social life. Bernie was one of the pioneers of the Los Angeles garment industry. He had a thriving clothing manufacturing business from the 1960's through the 1990's.Alongside his wife Nancy, Bernie became a benefactor of the arts, and collector of contemporary art.Bernie had wonderful taste and great style. He loved food and movies, collected stamps, and maintained friendships from childhood. He took magnificent care of himself as a runner, nimble yogi and dedicated gym rat. He took even better care of those around him, as the head of a loving and boisterous household.Bernie was Papa to seven grandchildren, Rachel, Ariella, Noa, Jonah, Lyla, Dahlia, and Ayla. He is survived by his wife Nancy; sister Mitzi Goodis; brother in-law Marty Bischoff; and daughters, Deborah Kattler Kupetz (David Kupetz), Elizabeth Kattler and Jennifer Kattler Trilling (Lawrence Trilling).He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on January 15, 2019.A memorial is scheduled for Thursday, July 18th at 12:30pm at Mount Sinai Memorial Park, Hollywood Hills. Donations in his honor can be made to Pancan.org, CityofHope.org, or Ramah.org. Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 17, 2019