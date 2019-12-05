|
|
1923 - 2019 Brooklyn-born, Boys High and USC grad, proud WWII and Korea vet, and successful businessman, respected internationally for his integrity, intellect and wit. A kind and compassionate human being. Survived by his children Robin (Rabbi Stephen) Einstein, Honey Amado, and Gary (Gayle Belin) Kessler; sister Zelda Lassoff, sister-in-law Antita Baumoel, brother-in-law Lionel Fendell, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services Thursday, December 5th at 2 pm at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 9669 Talbert Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708, or Jewish War Veterans, 22048 Sherman Way, #107, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Malinow and Silverman Mortuary www.malinowandsilverman.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 5, 2019