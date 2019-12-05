Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Kessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Kessler Obituary
1923 - 2019 Brooklyn-born, Boys High and USC grad, proud WWII and Korea vet, and successful businessman, respected internationally for his integrity, intellect and wit. A kind and compassionate human being. Survived by his children Robin (Rabbi Stephen) Einstein, Honey Amado, and Gary (Gayle Belin) Kessler; sister Zelda Lassoff, sister-in-law Antita Baumoel, brother-in-law Lionel Fendell, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Services Thursday, December 5th at 2 pm at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation B'nai Tzedek, 9669 Talbert Ave., Fountain Valley, CA 92708, or Jewish War Veterans, 22048 Sherman Way, #107, Canoga Park, CA 91303. Malinow and Silverman Mortuary www.malinowandsilverman.com
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -