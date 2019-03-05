September 29, 1928 - February 23, 2019 Our beloved family patriarch, Bernard Lawrence Arritt, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 90. Bernard (Bernie) was born on September 29, 1928, in Los Angeles, California, to Lawrence Sylvester and Eunice (Brogan) Arritt. Bernie married Corinne Pauline Donkers in Oregon in 1949 and they raised six children together: Laurie Ann, Linda Susan, Gregory Randall, Daniel Mark, David Scott, and Leanne Marie Arritt, until Corinne's death in 1971. In 1974, Bernie married his wife of 44 years, Marjorie A. Berman, and became stepfather to her five sons, Richard Collins, Christopher Collins, Gregory Collins, Vincent Collins and Jeffrey Collins Berman. Bernie received a degree in accounting from Long Beach State and enjoyed a long career with Ford Motor Company, mostly in their Pico Rivera plant in Southern California where he retired as materials manager, but also later on assignments in Detroit and Venezuela. He and Marge were known for being very active with tennis, biking, hiking, traveling, golfing, playing bridge, and entertaining at both their Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs residences where they lived for over 30 years following his retirement. Bernie was a runner for many years and enjoyed running the trails and paths available at both locations. They had recently moved to Casa Grande, Arizona, and were greatly enjoying the new location and the people they met there. Bernie was an avid football enthusiast and enjoyed carefully studying the stats and making his predictions as much as watching the games. Many friends and family members will miss football Sundays and Monday Night Football at Bernie's. Bernie was preceded in death by his first wife Corinne, his daughter Leanne, his son David, and his sister Marjorie Lambert. He is survived by his wife Marge, his brother Paul Arritt and sister-in-law Carol; his children, Laurie, Linda, Greg, and Dan; stepsons Dick, Chris, Greg, Vince and Jeff; 21 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. No funeral services are planned. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary