January 11, 1924 - January 21, 2020 Bernard ("Buddy") Litten of Philadelphia, died peacefully in his sleep at his Los Angeles, California home surrounded by family at the age of 96. Charismatic and commanding with sparkling blue eyes and a mile-wide smile, Buddy was a man who lit up a room. With a steel-trap memory for names and faces, Buddy was an assiduous social networker on an international scale; brokering deals for politicians, fast-food chain magnets, hip hop artists, and world leaders. Nothing made him happier than connecting people who could help each other succeed both professionally and socially. From bringing one-hour photo to the United States to drinking cosmopolitans at Tau, Las Vegas and posting on Twitter at the age of 95, Buddy embodied the archetype of the modern man, always ahead of his time. A dedicated philanthropist, Buddy always fought for the underdog and pursued social justice. Even in his final days on hospice, Buddy retained his trademark optimism: with a newspaper in one hand and Rachel Maddow playing in the background, Buddy's last words were "I never give up." Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judith Litten; his siblings, Connie and Stan Packman; his children, Marci and Ronald Glousman, Cindie and Scott Page, Douglas and Victoria Litten, Jeff and Allison Mirkin, Mitch and Sue Mirkin, Margaux Mirkin; grandchildren, Melissa and Devin Arbiter, Lindsay and Adam Rapaport, Brandon Glousman, Alexis and Ari Langsdorf, Brett and Lydia Page, Elizabeth and Kyle Miller, Matthew and Abby Mirkin, Stephanie and Kevin McDevitt, Ryan and Liz Mirkin, Nick Mirkin; and great-grandchildren, Dylan and Oliver Arbiter, Emma Rapaport, Max and Noa Langsdorf, Hemingway Page, Grace and Jackson Mirkin, Dylan McDevitt, and Celine Mirkin.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Keck School of Medicine of USC. https://www.keckmedicine.org/giving/
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020