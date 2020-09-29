October 29, 1922 - September 23, 2020 The world has lost a true original in the passing of Bernard TillipmanBorn in 1922 during the great depression in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Bernard Tillipman ("Bernie) joined the U.S Navy in 1942 where he served in both the European and Pacific theaters. This experience profoundly changed his life. In addition to the maturing that took place, Bernie became a skilled electrician and rose up in the ranks. So capable was he that the U.S. military selected him to attend the College of Electrical Engineering at Iowa State University. Bernie credited the training and experience that he received in the Navy as the key factor that eventually led him to business success.After the war Bernie returned home and met the love of his life, Pearl Weber, who grew up in the same community. The two promptly married then welcomed sons Jim and David. In August of this year Bernie and Pearl celebrated their 74th anniversary together.The young family first moved to Atlanta and then settled in Los Angeles in 1956 where he worked for several elevator companies rising through the ranks to eventually become a lead West Coast Manager. In 1972 Bernie founded Tillipman Elevator Company growing it to become the most successful and largest independent elevator company in Southern California. The company was sold to Schindler Elevator, a multi-national company in 1986 for whom he worked as an executive until 1991.While continuing as an active consultant, Bernie and Pearl traveled extensively abroad and throughout the United States bringing their golf clubs to play at the best courses in the world. Bernie and Pearl's lives were greatly enhanced by the birth of their grandsons Josh and Noah who benefit from many loving and unforgettable experiences together.Bernie was a life long democrat who took his right to vote seriously and was never shy about voicing his point of view on all issues. He also was a proud contributor and supporter of national and international Jewish organizations dedicated to social justice. Bernie was an active member of the Shriners and Los Angeles Jewish Home Guardian organizations.Bernie will be dearly missed by Pearl, his sons and their wives Jane Clarke and Debby Maddis, grandsons Josh and Noah, the entire family and all who knew him throughout his nearly 98 years. Bernie was a true mensch and one of a kind..



