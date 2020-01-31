Home

November 3, 1929 - January 29, 2020 He was a man with a remarkable presence. Born in Chicago, to Betty and George Weinberg, he spent his young years working in the family grocery store. He attended Northwestern University and graduated as a music major, only to write several piano scores for Broadway shows. Time moved on and four years were spent in the US Army in Germany as an Army Sergeant. He moved to California from Chicago where he involved himself with selling kitchen table insurance, which eventually led to the Weinberg Insurance Agency. In 1976, while going to an appointment in an elevator, he met his sweetheart Jan. They married and enjoyed a fairytale romance of travel, theater, friends, and family. He had a beautiful friendship and love for his granddaughters, Nikki (Erez) and Jacquie, together with a connecting friendship and love for our son Rick (Olga) and our daughter Sheri (Mark). For our special son, David, he had compassion and understanding. His love will remain with all of us and we will always miss him. Be in peace, sweetheart. Jan
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
