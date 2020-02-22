Home

Bernard Zane Drapkin

Bernard Zane Drapkin Obituary
Bernie unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The world has lost a real "character" that always kept us "on our toes." Bernie is survived by his son Brian and fiancée Shannon, his two granddaughters, Hallie and Erin, his son-in-law Brad Copeland, his sister Carol (Richard) Leavitt and their families, his nephew Bruce Goodman and his sister-in-law Susan Nisbet and niece Alia Schrader. Bernie also leaves behind loving cousins and a long list of friends – some of then from childhood. Unfortunately, he was preceded in death by his wife Karen and his daughter Tracey. Memorial services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., 6001 W. Centinela Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
