December 6, 1951 - October 6, 2019 Bernardo P. Gallegos II, author, scholar, and educator, passed away Oct. 6, at his home in Playa del Rey, CA. He was born Dec. 6, 1951 in his ancestral homeland of New Mexico. The eldest son of Bernardo Gallegos and Rosalie Aragon, he grew up in the Albuquerque neighborhoods of Barelas and Atrisco, the hard lessons learned while growing up there, provided the inspiration for much of his scholarship during a long and distinguished academic career. Acknowledging his identity as a Coyote (Indigenous mixed blood) Genízaro, Bernardo's work brilliantly wove together a wide range of topics, from indigenous identity and hybridity, to education, to religious syncretism–always injecting personal narratives giving his work profound emotional resonance. He published widely in the fields of cultural studies, Indigenous and Latino educational history, and performance studies. His most recent book is titled Postcolonial Indigenous Performances: Coyote Musings on Genízaros, Hybridity, Education, and Slavery. A football scholarship led him to earn his BA from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. He went on to attain a master's and doctorate from the University of New Mexico. At Cal State LA he began a legacy of mentoring young scholars, sending several master's students to PhD programs around the US. He continued this important work during his professorships at the University of Illinois, Chicago, at Washington State University, and at National University in Los Angeles. Bernardo was currently in the process of developing a book series for Brill Publishing. Though recognized as a serious and respected scholar, Bernardo endeared himself to his students and colleagues through his sense of humor and sharp wit. In Los Angeles, he served as president of the board for the Arts in Action Community Charter School in East Los Angeles. He also served as president of AESA and various academic organizations. Bernardo's dedication carried even greater weight in the place where he leaves the strongest legacy – as a father and grandfather. He encouraged others to step out of their comfort zone and reach for more through the pursuit of higher education. Bernardo is survived by his sons Armando, Bernardo III, Mario, and Caden, daughters-in-law Monica Gallegos and Christina Romero, grandchildren Janelle, Nicolás, and Oliver, siblings Anthony and Evelyn, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rosaléa, parents Rosalie and Bennie, and the mother to 3 of his children, Mary Jane Sanchez. In his latest book he recalled the coinciding deaths of his beloved hummingbird and his grandfather. "It was at this burial, in the midst of distraught and wailing family that I understood that the man who introduced the world to me had departed forever. Eventually I came to understand that like the hummingbird, my Grandpa's spirit had become a part of my own." (Bernardo, 2017) In his passing, those who knew and loved him receive his spirit, and it lives on. Rosary will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:45 pm, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 N. Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and Mass October 19, 2019, 11:00 am at Holy Cross Chapel, 5835 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City, CA 90230.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019