July 12, 1927 - January 6, 2020 Bernice Haber died January 6th 2020 at the age of 92. Bernice was born in 1927 to David and Yetta Cantor in New York City. She met her husband of 62 years, Leonard Haber, in 1940 and married him in 1953. Bernice had a continuing interest in ceramics. She took classes at Cal State Northridge in Design and Ceramics, and in the 1970's partnered with five other talented artists in several incarnations of a studio, the most successful of which occupied the site of a former chicken hatchery in North Hollywood and was called "The Workhouse" . Successful exhibitions at The Workhouse led to a public venture with 10 artists, the Contemporary Images Gallery in Sherman Oaks. She was the president of the American Ceramic Society Design Division from 1986 -1987. She remained active in the arts community until the end of her life, generously supporting and attending Los Angeles area theater, and participating in the Cal State Northridge Arts Council. She was a longtime member and past president of the Friends of the Oviatt Library and with her husband endowed a room at the library. Bernice and Leonard also funded scholarships for needy students at CSUN.Bernice had a rich social life and maintained close and enduring relationships with family and with her many close friends. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah, her son, Kenneth, and his wife, Barbara. A memorial will be held in her honor at her residence on February 22 at 2:00. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the Arts Council at Cal State Northridge.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 26, 2020