November 28, 1926 - March 10, 2020 Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-Control. Galatians 5: 22-23.When God imagined a mother, we suspect He had our mother, Bernice Jameson Todd Morris in mind.Bernice Jameson Todd was born in Riverside, California, to Dr. Bernice Jameson Todd and Clement J. Todd. She spent her earliest years in Larchmont, New York, until the Stock Market Crash in 1929. Her parents returned to Corona, California, claimed their portion of the Jameson Company Ranch and became citrus farmers. Bernice described her childhood in Corona as "very happy, surrounded by extended family and love." They loved the outdoors and traveled and camped extensively.At the onset of WWII, Bernice enrolled at Whittier College at the age of sixteen. She then attended Stanford University and studied Physical Therapy. She worked as a physical therapist in Long Island, New York and Children's Hospital in Los Angeles working with children with polio. In 1955, Bernice married James Piers Morris and moved back into a family home in Corona. They raised four children, Mary Susan, Nancy, Patricia, and Thomas, and were active members in the community and at Corona First Baptist Church. In 1974 they moved the family to Harrodsburg, KY. They retired to Anacortes, WA in 1984. In 2002 they moved to Irvine, CA, to be closer to family.Her beloved Jim passed away in 2011 and Bernice's final years were spent surrounded again, by family and love. She will ever be remembered as a vessel of the Fruits of the Spirit. She was kind, cheerful, contented, and beloved by so many. She is survived by her children and their spouses and seven grandchildren.A service in her honor will be held Sunday, June 28. Please contact family members for further details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store