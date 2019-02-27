July 23, 1922 - October 24, 2018 Bernice was born to Jacob and Clara Kogut on the south side of Chicago. She married Seymour in 1944. Their first child Susan Elaine was born in 1945. They moved to the Venice Beach area of Santa Monica where Hal Mitchell was born in 1947. The Saunders ultimately settled in Palo Alto. They also lived in homes and condos in Los Altos, Sharon Heights, and San Francisco, until they move to Brentwood in 2000 to be closer to their children. Seymour died in 2010. Bernice was in good health until the last year of her life. People will remember her as a thoughtful, caring, and generous person, as well as a great conversationalist with a sharp sense of humor. She loved taking long walks, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. As she had always wished, she died peacefully in her own condo at the age of 96. She is survived by her children Elaine and Hal, as well as nephews Irwin Leiter and Michael Lee, and her cat, Cindy Clawford. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019