July 31, 1933 - April 15, 2020 Bernie Rothman, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A graduate of McGill University in his hometown of Montreal, Canada, Bernie enjoyed a successful career, spanning five decades, as a television writer and producer, winning multiple Emmy, Gemini, and Christopher Awards. Beloved son of the late Charlie and Nellie Rothman, and cherished husband of the late Barbara Rothman, Bernie will be dearly missed by his children Tibby, Michael (Naomi Tratar), David, Jennifer Teufel Schoenberger (Max), and Nick (Rebecca). Bernie truly loved his sister Renee Simmons (Ivor) and his late brother The Honorable Melvin Rothman (Joan). Bernie leaves his loving stepchildren Ellen Gabrieli, Jimmy Greenebaum (Jane Cooper), and Andrew Greenebaum along with his darling grandchildren Chris, Trevor, Jack , Casey, Claire, Luke, Dillon, Matthew, Emma, Bodhi, and James. Bernie will also be missed by Jennifer Cain (mother to Chris and Trevor) and Sheila Conlin (mother to Jack). Bernie's optimism and humor lives on in all of us who love him. Memorial to be announced.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020