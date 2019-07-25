July 19, 2019 Sadly, Bernuce Jean Steinberg passed away, on July 19th, having recently celebrated her 96th birthday. She lived a full, rich and wonderful life until Alzheimer's deprived her (and us) of her warmth, style and feisty personality. Bernuce was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but moved to Los Angeles as a young child. She attended Roosevelt High where she wrote the gossip column for the school paper, dated the captain of the football team and was Homecoming Queen. During the war, she was selected to work on a government project in Chicago and remained there until her husband returned from the South Pacific. She later worked, for many years, in the family business. Bernuce is survived by her son Eric (Rhonda); her youngest son, Paul, pre-deceased her; by three grandchildren (Sean (Leslie), Jenn (Danny) and Brad) and her four great-granddaughters (Sydney, Dylan, Maddie and Lily James). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation or City of Hope. There will be no funeral as it was her wish to be cremated. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 25 to July 26, 2019