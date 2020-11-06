1/1
Bertha Flora Garcia
February 27, 1957 - October 31, 2020 Bertha passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, at home in Thousand Oaks, CA. Bertha fought against cancer: Uterine carcinosarcoma. Loving mother of Monica Garcia Norlander and Eric Xavier Garcia, grandmother of Alana Garcia Norlander and 4 canine grandchildren. Beloved former spouse of Eric Florencio Garcia. Cherished sister of 20 siblings. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Foundation for Women's Cancer, https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/support-us/donate/



Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
