January 25, 1925 - June 4, 2020 Bertram "Bert" Serden was born in New York City in 1925. He attended De Witt Clinton High School, in The Bronx NY and went to Cornell University from 1941-1943. He then left to serve his country and fight in WWII. Bert served in the Army from 1943-1946, landing in Marseille during the D-Day liberation of France. He was awarded the Combat Infantry badge, a Bronze Star, and The French Legion medal of honor. After the war, he graduated from Syracuse University, Cum Laude, where he earned a Bachelors in Accounting. He married Margot in 1952 and they settled in Edgemont, New York. He practiced as a CPA and was a great source of advice and knowledge to everyone whose lives he touched. He also served as the Fire Commissioner for the Greenville Fire Station. Bert and Meg moved the family to Los Angeles, in 1975, which became their home and through their membership at Mulholland Tennis Club, they met many people that have been their friends for years. Bert was a past president of MTC and West ELay fishing club, and spent many years contributing to those organizations. He loved scotch, jazz music, fishing, playing golf, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and those who knew him will miss him greatly. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Margot, his children Scott Serden (Patti), Kim Caraganis (Lewie), Paige Lapinski (John), and Gayl Gluck (Scott), 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will take place at a later date when we can all be together. The family requests that any donations be made to the City of Hope.



