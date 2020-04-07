Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bertram Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertram Milton Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertram Milton Mayer Obituary
October 5, 1924 - April 2, 2020 Bertram Milton Mayer passed away peacefully in West St Paul, MN on April 2, 2020 at the age of 95.The youngest of 4 brothers, born in San Francisco, the family relocated to Los Angeles where Bert began his lengthy career as an actor/dancer first under contract to MGM at the early age of 21.Professionally known as Bert May, during the following decades he performed as a dancer and actor for major studios such as MGM, Warner Bros., and, Disney, appearing in movies such as "Mary Poppins," "Hello Dolly," "Guys and Dolls," and "Band Wagon." His vast career spanned movies, stage, including Broadway and Las Vegas as well as television as a regular dancer on all the Andy Williams t.v. shows, and, Fred Astaire t.v. specials.A personal highlight of his long and extensive career was opening the RKO Palace theatre with Judy Garland in 1951.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertram's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -