October 5, 1924 - April 2, 2020 Bertram Milton Mayer passed away peacefully in West St Paul, MN on April 2, 2020 at the age of 95.The youngest of 4 brothers, born in San Francisco, the family relocated to Los Angeles where Bert began his lengthy career as an actor/dancer first under contract to MGM at the early age of 21.Professionally known as Bert May, during the following decades he performed as a dancer and actor for major studios such as MGM, Warner Bros., and, Disney, appearing in movies such as "Mary Poppins," "Hello Dolly," "Guys and Dolls," and "Band Wagon." His vast career spanned movies, stage, including Broadway and Las Vegas as well as television as a regular dancer on all the Andy Williams t.v. shows, and, Fred Astaire t.v. specials.A personal highlight of his long and extensive career was opening the RKO Palace theatre with Judy Garland in 1951.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 7, 2020