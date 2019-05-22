July 17, 1925 - May 19, 2019 Beryl (Bud) S. Seegel, age 93, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. He was born July 17, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII, graduated from Case Institute of Technology in electrical engineering and had a distinguished career as a consulting mechanical and electrical engineer. He was honored as the Los Angeles construction industry's Man of the Year and served on the building committee at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. He is survived by his son Mark (Heather) Seegel, daughter Barbara (John) Angaiak, grandson Caleb (Audrey) Phillips, granddaughter Samantha (Owen) Miller and great-grandchildren Hunter, Addie and Charlotte Phillips, and his longtime companion Harriette Spero. He was preceded in death by his wife Josephine Seegel, daughter Lynne Phillips, parents Samuel and Ida Seegel, and his sister and brother-in-law Fay and Raymond Singer. Funeral services will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019