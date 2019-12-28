|
|
April 2, 1924 - December 26, 2019 Surrounded with love and adoration for 95 years, Bess Cohen Lurie passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. Her memory will be a blessing always to daughters Myra Lurie (David Goldman), Joan (Scott) Farb and grandsons Max and Zack Goldman and Harrison Farb, as well as the countless family members and friends who were graced by her sweetness, beauty and humble kindness. Bess' quick wit, twinkly blue eyes, formidable iPhone skills and ability to rock a pair of gold leather pants belied her nonagenarian age and enchanted all who knew her. Bess met the love of her life, Maurie Lurie, on vacation and the two married in November, 1952. They lived in Chicago with their daughters until moving to Sherman Oaks, California in 1959. After Maurie's passing in 1985, Bess lived with sister Libby Stern in Woodland Hills and then in Los Angeles with beloved companion Bill Hiller. She lived every day in gratitude for the blessings of health, her beloved family and friends, and the profound beauty of everyday life.Funeral services will be held at Eden Memorial Park, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills on Sunday, December 29 at 10 am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 28, 2019