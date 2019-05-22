HERZOG, Bessie F. (Foscolos)Bessie Herzog, 94, of Culver City, CA passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 at St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. Bessie was born in New York City in 1925 to Athanasios and Stamatina Foscolos. She graduated from high school in 1943 and as a teenager, was a very good dancer, aspiring to be a professional dancer before motherhood intervened. She moved to Pittsburgh, PA, where she worked in manufacturing to put her son through parochial school. She met her husband Joseph Herzog in Pittsburgh in 1963 and moved to CA to be with him, as well as, to provide her son an opportunity to get his doctorate. Bessie worked for Parker Seal in Los Angeles for 35 years, inspecting rocket fuel seals that went into space shuttle vehicles.Bessie had a passion for beautiful flowers and loved to plant them in her gardens. She often went with her girlfriend Alice to root for the LA Dodgers. Some of Bessie's proudest moments was she married her husband Joseph Herzog in 1964 and her son graduating in 1972 with a doctorate degree. She and her husband were very active in St. Augustine's church helping with the food bank and the many bizarre. She loved her animals and her latest was "Peppie" the cat that she raised from a kitten. Peppie loved to play soccer with a ball at night while Bessie tried to sleep. After one of her heart surgeries in 2004, she helped with the patients in the Rehab Facility while she was recovering from Heart surgery. Bessie leaves her son Dr. George Hruneni of Culver City and grandson George Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, her brother John Foscolos and his wife Kim of Broad Brook, CT, as well as, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joe of 35 years, brothers Soterios and Stamatios, and sisters Sophie Bewick, Mary Kastle, and Alexandria Sanchez.Calling hours will be Friday, May 24, from 4-7pm at Gates, Kingsley & Gates Smith Salsbury Funeral Directors, 4220 South Sepulveda Blvd, Culver City, CA. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be Saturday, May 25, at 10am at St. Augustine's Church at 3850 Jasmine Avenue, Culver City, followed by a ceremony at her crypt at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 5835 West Slauson Avenue, Culver City. Memorial donations may be made to St. Augustine's Church or St. John's Health Center. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 22, 2019