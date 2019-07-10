September 2, 1924 - June 7, 2019 Betsy Barr Balsley was born to Clyde M. and Ruth Barr Balsley of Joplin, Missouri. At age 30, an adventuresome Betsy moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. Her background in chemistry and interest in food led her to become Food Editor of the Honolulu Star Bulletin. Betsy's mother joined her in Hawaii a few years later. Betsy and her mother returned to the mainland in 1973 when Betsy became Food Editor of the Los Angeles Times. During her tenure at the Times, Betsy and her staff produced multiple cookbooks, including "The Los Angeles Times California Cookbook" and "Best Recipes from the Los Angeles Times." She was a founding member and early president of the Food Editors and Writers Association. Betsy's love of travel continued well into her retirement. She often was a member of a group of "foodies" that visited countries around the world to learn about their cuisine. The longtime member of Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church also supported and stayed involved in many church activities. A memorial service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church. At her request, Betsy's ashes will be scattered off Hawaii. Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 10 to July 11, 2019