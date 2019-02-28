1928 - 2018 Betsy Jean Petersen, age 90, daughter of Margaret and William Henry Trausch, died December 9, 2018 in Davis, CA. She was predeceased by her husband John Stanley Petersen in 2002. Born in Los Angeles in 1928, she lived most of her life in Eagle Rock, Highland Park, San Gabriel and San Clemente. Betsy graduated from Franklin High School and in 1946 married John. Betsy was devoted to her family and a supporter of many, opening her home often to family and friends. She loved cooking and baking - Grandma Pete's cookies continue to be legend among the myriad of grandchildren's sports teammates and the L.A. Fire Department, where John served for 51 years. She loved animals, especially her German Shorthaired Pointers, gardening and visiting museums. She is survived by her sister Joan Trausch (South Pasadena, CA), three children: John (Carol) Petersen of Chapel Hill, NC, Kathy (Phil, deceased) Koblik of Davis, CA, and Chris (Helen Hess) Petersen of Bar Harbor, ME; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and cousins. The family especially wishes to thank Lupe Raya for her kindness and special care of Betsy during her last few years living in Davis. For more information go to Smith Funeral Home of Davis, CA (https://www.smith-funerals.com/). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the L.A. Firefighters' Widows, Orphans, and Disabled Fund, Alzheimer's Research, relief for California wild fire victims, or the . A funeral mass will be said at Holy Family Church in South Pasadena on March 5, Tuesday, at 10:00 AM. A memorial will be hosted at Altadena Country Club beginning approximately 12:00 pm. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary