May 16, 1927 - March 21, 2019 Bette died peacefully at her home in Westwood, attended by her daughters, Duffy Humbert and Blaine Smith. Born in San Francisco to George Patrick Rogerson and Helen Smith Rogerson, Bette grew up in Houston, Texas, and Los Angeles, along with her younger brother, Pat Rogerson. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Frank R. Smith, in 2011. She is survived by her children, Dheera Susan Ann Smith (Roydon), Blaine Smith, Duffy Smith Humbert (Dan), Michael C. Smith (Karen) and her seven grandchildren, Michael and Charles Morgan, Hallie Humbert, and Rocky, Hank, Mack and Alice Smith. Bette's life reflected her strong commitments to family, education and service. She graduated from St. Monica's High School, attended Stanford University and graduated from UCLA. It was there that she met her beloved husband Frank, who had returned to campus to complete his degree after military service in Japan. They were married on May 14, 1949 and, shortly after, Bette followed her husband to a U.S. Army base in Maryland when he was recalled for the Korean Conflict. After Frank's discharge from the Army, Bette and Frank returned to Los Angeles and Bette began a career in advertising and communications while Frank attended Loyola Law School. Her favorite job was working on the staff of the L.A. Rams as Executive Assistant to owner Dan Reeves and shared an office with Pete Rozelle. Bette had a lifelong interest in sports, especially UCLA basketball, the Rams and the Dodgers, highlighted by her volunteer work for the Los Angeles Olympic Committee Public Information team in 1984. Upon Frank's graduation from law school, the couple started their family, settling in Westwood, within view of UCLA. In addition to raising her four children, Bette worked for various charities, including the Sisters of Social Service and the Junior League. She offered her flair for publicity and communication to a number of community and educational fundraising projects. She was appointed to the Office of the Governor of California under Pete Wilson, where she organized the opening of the gubernatorial satellite office in Los Angeles. In her many roles, Bette was loved for her elegance, hospitality and sense of humor. She particularly enjoyed family reunions with her San Francisco cousins. She traveled extensively with Frank around the country and the globe and they both enjoyed beach and golfing holidays together. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, in the Risen Christ Chapel on Monday, April 1 at 9:30 a.m. The family has chosen Homeboy Industries for anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in her memory. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019