April 20, 1927 - February 15, 2019 Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 in Thousand Oaks, CA at age 91 due to complications from a stroke. Born on April 20, 1927 to Ralph and Lela (Lown) McKeehan, Bette was raised in Pt. Hueneme, CA (where her father was Mayor), graduated with honors from Woodbury College, worked at MGM Studios, had a career as a travel agent and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. With a love for life, Bette was an accomplished pianist, a passionate cook and hostess, an avid tennis player, hiker, birdwatcher and bridge player. She boogie boarded in the Pacific Ocean beyond 60 years of age. Aside from her English Toffee, Bette will be best remembered as a person with an insatiable passion for family and friends. Completely devoted to her husband (Ed), children and grandchildren, Bette was additionally dedicated to her friends - relationships which spanned 40 years; celebrating each birthday with lunch out with the gals. Bette is survived by her endlessly devoted husband of 45 years, Ed Stern; her daughter Susan Knopf St. Clair (Lance); her step-children Ron Stern (Nancy), Jeffery Stern, Terry Stern and Jill Henderson (Steve); nine grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.Bette was preceded in death by her two sons, Kevin Knopf and Brian Knopf. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 28, 2019