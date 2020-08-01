September 5, 1925 - July 22, 2020 It is with sadness as well as gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Betty Ruth (Baum) Novicoff, who passed away comfortably on July 22, 2020 at the age of 94 at Karlton Residential Care in Anaheim, where she thrived since 2014. Her passing was not connected to the current pandemic, although that did sadly prevent her from spending time with her family in person during the past few months. Betty was a devoted mother to Mike and Suzy, grandmother to Matthew, Monica, Sarah and Marc, and great-grandmother to Charlie. She is also survived by two loving sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Mutch (Mary), and by her beloved daughter-in-law Suzanne and granddaughter-in-law Margaret.Betty was born in Omaha, Nebraska on September 5, 1925 and moved to California with her family in 1934. She attended UCLA and then earned her Master's degree in Social Work at USC, spending a long and rewarding career as a clinical psychiatric social worker at Metropolitan State Hospital in Norwalk. Her career spanned decades of advancement in mental health care, and she was always eager to learn and to incorporate the latest therapies into her work. After her retirement, she continued to enjoy her friends, her love of art, literature and foreign cinema, and her devotion to political change in Orange County, where she lived for most of her life.Betty was laid to rest next to her husband George Novicoff at Hillside Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Monday, July 27, following a service which was under current conditions limited to her immediate family.



