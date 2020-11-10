Betty DiMascio Hafer, 93, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Carlsbad, CA. Originally from W. Reading, PA, Betty was born in 1927 to Angelo and Helen DiMascio. She was the wife of Dick Hafer of Wyomossing, PA, who passed away in 2012. Betty married her husband Dick, a professional musician in 1953 and they honeymooned in Europe while Dick was touring with the Charlie Barnet band. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband when he toured with Woody Herman and Benny Goodman. In 1974 Dick and Betty moved their family to California where she worked at California State Northridge for 16 years in the School of Business where she enjoyed working with students and professors. Betty enjoyed visits to the Jersey Shore, loved opera and jazz, and was an avid reader who could not go to sleep until she read her entire newspaper. Above all she was a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and devoted friend to many. Betty was preceded in death by her son Timothy and is survived by her daughter Lisa Watson (her husband Bryan) , her grandson Taro Hafer ( his wife Nahm), and great grandson Hiro Hafer. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Alex, Chris and Cameron Watson.



