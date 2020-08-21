1/1
Betty Elvira Steinway
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 28, 1921 - August 8, 2020 Betty Elvira Steinway, a resident of Santa Monica, CA, died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2020. Born on September 28, 1921 in Peoria, IL, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss H. Steinway, and brother, Lee Schmitt. She is survived by her children, Sally Elliott, Johnson City, TN, John Steinway, Lansing, MI, and Cynthia Epps, Santa Monica, CA; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two nephews Betty worked as a payroll secretary at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, IL, as a legal secretary in Portland, OR; and in banking administration in Los Angeles, CA. She made many friends throughout her life, had a passion for art, drawing, and playing her organ; and she loved jazz concerts and dancing. Visits "home" with her family, via phone or skype, brought her great joy. Betty was a gentle, kind loving woman with a big heart who always put others first. She had a twinkle in her eye and a quirky sense of humor that endeared her to everyone. She will be forever loved and sorely missed by her family. The family wishes to express appreciation to Betty's wonderful caregivers at Santa Monica Home and Care; and Summer Breeze Hospice. A celebration of Betty's life will be set at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SupportFeedingAmerica.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. On-line memories may be shared by visiting www.Legacy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Betty was such a lovely classy lady. Holiday dinners were such fun with her in attendance. She will be missed by all. Love, Nate and Lorry
Lorry Greenblatt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved