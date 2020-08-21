September 28, 1921 - August 8, 2020 Betty Elvira Steinway, a resident of Santa Monica, CA, died peacefully of natural causes surrounded by her loving family on August 8, 2020. Born on September 28, 1921 in Peoria, IL, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss H. Steinway, and brother, Lee Schmitt. She is survived by her children, Sally Elliott, Johnson City, TN, John Steinway, Lansing, MI, and Cynthia Epps, Santa Monica, CA; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two nephews Betty worked as a payroll secretary at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, IL, as a legal secretary in Portland, OR; and in banking administration in Los Angeles, CA. She made many friends throughout her life, had a passion for art, drawing, and playing her organ; and she loved jazz concerts and dancing. Visits "home" with her family, via phone or skype, brought her great joy. Betty was a gentle, kind loving woman with a big heart who always put others first. She had a twinkle in her eye and a quirky sense of humor that endeared her to everyone. She will be forever loved and sorely missed by her family. The family wishes to express appreciation to Betty's wonderful caregivers at Santa Monica Home and Care; and Summer Breeze Hospice. A celebration of Betty's life will be set at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SupportFeedingAmerica.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
