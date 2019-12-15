|
December 23, 1927 - December 7, 2019 Betty Gault Cordoba, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 of natural causes.She was born December 23, 1927 in Philadelphia, Pa. She married her beloved husband and biggest supporter Progress Corboda in June of 1949 who preceded her in death in 2012. Her adored son Terry Paul Cordoba passed away in 2013.Betty attended Erasmus High School in Brooklyn NY and then attended University of Redlands and USC, both in California, before earning her B.S. in Education in 1949. Betty was a school teacher for the LA Unified School District from 1949 until her retirement in 1983. During her decades of service, Betty was appointed to the National Advisory Council on Women's Educational Programs by President Ronald Reagan in 1982 and served as chairperson from 1982-83. She was elected to the County Republican Central Committee and represented San Diego County as California Republican Assembly vice president.Betty was a passionate advocate for conservative causes her entire life, and worked with multiple presidents and governors, including Pete Wilson whom she served under for the State of California.Betty is survived by her brother, John Fickling of Sayville, New York, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and three great-great nieces. Visitation Wednesday, December 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Allen Brothers Mortuary, 1315 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA. with services starting at 5:00 p.m. Burial will be private at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, CA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 15, 2019