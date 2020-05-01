February 22, 1926 - April 24, 2020 An extraordinary and compassionate person with a zest for life and a strong moral compass passed away at home with family at 93.Betty had a passion for preserving the residential quality of Beverly Hills where she resided for 70 years in the same modest, ranch-style bungalow purchased with her late husband of 46 years, George S. Harris, MD.She graduated from UCLA enriching her lifelong interest in music. Betty was an accomplished amateur pianist and also played the accordion.Among her many enduring accomplishments in Beverly Hills as a civic leader were preserving the natural artesian water wells and winning the campaign to protect the valuable Industrial Zone from high-rise residential development. She served on City commissions and was the Beverly Hills representative to the Metropolitan Water District. Betty was also one of the founders of The Friends of the Beverly Hills Public Library.She had a special affinity for animals and love of the outdoors. The natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was her favorite destination. Betty was one of the founders of the William O. Douglas Outdoor Classroom in Franklin Canyon. A well provided for poodle was always part of the active Harris household as well as a friendly African meerkat she adopted at The San Diego Zoo.Betty is survived by her sons, George Jr. and Andrew, and caring friend, Judy Albert. Also nieces Diane Harris Brown (Jared), Carol Borden, Jane Harris (Michael Baumann) and nephew, Tom Harris. A heartfelt thank you to caregivers Nympha, Maricel, Zeny and long-time housekeeper and friend, Delmy.Private services have been held. If so inclined contributions to the Anna & Morris Harris Visually Handicapped Fund at the Beverly Hills Library are suggested.



