|
|
March 17, 1924 - March 13, 2020 Betty J Bell left this planet on March 13, 2020, 4 days shy of her 96th birthday. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Hollywood, California. She was generous and supportive of family. Betty is survived by her sister, Frances Eve; two granddaughters, Shaunna Citrowski & Cheryl Loffler; 2 great grandsons, 1 great granddaughter, and 1 great great grandson.Hopefully, Betty is on another planet; happy and knowing that she will be missed and remembered for a long time.Betty's Celebration of Life has been postponed and will be held at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2020