March 18, 1927 - July 11, 2020 Betty Eigler, 93, passed away peacefully following a series of illnesses that plagued her for the last nine months of her life. The illness that finally was her undoing was the one she never got – Covid-19. The loneliness of not being able to see family and friends due to quarantines was particularly hard on her.In life Betty was an outgoing and caring individual. Born Betty Coyle in Westfield, NJ, she grew up, married, and raised her family in nearby Plainfield, NJ. She moved to Martinsville, NJ in the early 1970s and to Madison, Connecticut in the early 1980s. In 2010 she moved to Thousand Oaks, California to be near her daughter. She was a lifelong Methodist.Mrs. Eigler graduated high school in 1946 just as World War II was ending. Her older brother served in the war as did many of her friends – some of whom were killed. Living through both the Great Depression and the second world war helped to instill in her a sense of practicality that served her well through her entire life.Betty worked in retail from the time she was in high school until the early 1960s when she went to work for AT&T has a clerk.As a teen Betty wanted to go to school to learn fashion design, but that was not possible. She did, however, turn her creative spirit elsewhere. Betty made many of her own clothes and those of her daughter. She also sewed many items used around the house in everyday living. She took classes over the years to learn the finer points of sewing which she shared with others,Betty did not stop at sewing. She did embroidery, knit sweaters, and crocheted blankets and other items. She learned how to make braided wool rugs, Shaker wooden bentwood boxes, and woven baskets. Late in life she took up coloring adult coloring books and produced creative pictures.After her first trip abroad with her daughter, Betty caught the travel bug and went on several cruises, toured the major national parks of the western United States, and went to Europe with friends to witness the passion play in Oberammergau, Germany.Betty was preceded in death by her parents Arvilla and Laurence Coyle, her older brother Lewis Coyle, her brother-in-law and his wife Robert and Alice Eigler, and her husband of 38 years John Eigler. She leaves behind her daughter Lynne C Eigler, her son Douglas J Eigler, her daughter-in-law Michele, and her three grandchildren Keith, Brett, and Amanda. She also leaves behind her brother's children (Melinda, Carrie, Wendy, Tina, and Michael) as well as the children of her brother-in-law (Peggy, Mary and Martha).Betty will be greatly missed. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic no memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to the charity of your choice
or to Bikes for Kids, P.O. Box 94, Centerbrook, CT 06409. This is a small Connecticut charity that refurbishes old bicycles and gives them to needy children and was a favorite charity
of Betty's.